Bennifer are looking like marriage material these days!

Jennifer Lopez was joined by berk Ben Affleck at the LA premiere of her new movie, Marry Me, on Tuesday night, where she dazzled on the red carpet in a white wedding dress.

The 52-year-old star wore a long-sleeved lace dress from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection, paired with sparkling Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal-studded Dolce & Gabbana clutchbag and Dior jewels.

When you love a look so much you want to marry it 😉🤍✨



Ben, 49, looked groomy in a long black coat, navy trousers and dress shoes.

He cosied up to J.Lo on the carpet, even planting a kiss on her head at one point.

Could the star couple be hinting that a Hollywood mega-troue is on the cards?

J.Lo recently said she’s “so lucky” to have reunited with her ex-fiancé after all these years, telling People, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

PREMIERE: Marry Me poster

The pair rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after they dated and got engaged in the early 2000s.

The singer has been keeping to a wedding-themed dress theme while promoting Marry Me, recently donning a Dolce & Gabbana corset dress and veil to perform the fliek’s theme song at the 2021 American Music Awards.

I’m so excited! It’s finally here!!!! @MarryMeMovie is now in theaters!!! Let’s go to the movies this weekend ✨💍💒 @maluma pic.twitter.com/SyGnnOr0rY — jlo 💍 (@JLo) February 10, 2022

In the movie, which sees her pop star character marrying a random audience member (Owen Wilson) at one of her concerts after being jilted by her rocker fiancé (Maluma), she wears a spectacular bridal gown by Zuhair Murad Couture.

.@Jlo opened up about what it’s really like to have your love life all over the news just like her character in #MarryMe. pic.twitter.com/kKkm0d7Ioj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 9, 2022

