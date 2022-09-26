In celebration of Heritage Month, a new fliek is on the horizon, an historical epic inspired by the true events in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. The Woman King is a gevaarlike movie featuring some of South Africa’s and the US’ amazing and talented actors like Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and local funny man, Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi.

STARPOWER: Actress Viola Davis At the premier of the movie on Thursday night at V&A Waterfront’s Ster-Kinekor, the red carpet was rolled out for influencers, socialites, actors and a klomp mense who came to watch this film for the first time in Mzansi. The Daily Voice spoke to Siv, who said it was his second time watching the film but it feels incredible watching it with a South African audience. “I am really proud of the project and I want to be able to show the world what we have to give and would really want a part two,” he says.

“It was such a pleasure working alongside Viola Davis, she is incredible and it is a dream working with her, I look forward to doing more things with her. “The movie is all about celebrating being African, celebrating whoever you are. It is the perfect month to release it and I look forward to what else is to come.” Not to give too much away but the movie is about a young black lady who is given away by her adoptive father to join an all-female group of warriors, after refusing an arranged marriage.

The vrou is played by Mbedu, who turns out to be top of the league, and later finds out that the leader of the troop is her biological mother, played by Davis. Dillon Windvogel, who plays Wade Daniels on Netflix’s Blood and Water, also had something to say. “Amazing, from the storytelling to the story itself to the end, the actors were phenomenal and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Dillon adds. “It is a must see, it’s a brilliant film and brilliantly executed.”