Cape Town’s comedy fraternity got a mal surprise performance when the iconic Ken Jeong appeared on stage alongside US actor Craig Robinson at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott.

Isaacs told IOL Entertainment: “We got to the hotel, took our seats, Kate Pinchuck is the opening act and then Craig Robinson took to stage and took us on a trip down memory lane...

“It’s going lekker and his doing the funny songs, he went through three movies and then at his fourth movie, he stops and speaks, he said ‘I’m down here to film a movie alongside my friend Ken Jeong and then the side door opens and Ken came out, yoh we were so shocked, Ken walked on to the stage, I got so excited I broke my watch’.

Jeong, whose real name is Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong, is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer and licensed physician.