At the weekend, the 49-year-old cricket legend proposed to his bombshell motjie, Dana Németh. After meeting a year ago, the couple hit it off straight off the bat.

Gibbs went down on bended knee at an intimate outdoor venue overlooking the ocean with a gevaarlike sunset in the distance. The proposal was a private event decked in dozens of long-stemmed roses, petals and candles with light-up letter stands which read: “Marry Me”. SAID YES: Gibbs and Dana Német The former Proteas batsman announced his engagement to Németh after a string of failed relationships, marriage and baby mama dramas.

She shared the video of the proposal on Instagram and captioned the post: “We’re engaged!! @herschellegibbs. You’ve made me the happiest girl in the world 🥹” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Németh (@dananemeth) Friends of the couple rushed to congratulate them. vernon_philander wrote: “Congrats you 2 lovebirds... wishing you a journey of love, happiness and health. Enjoy and see you guys soon @herschellegibbs @dananemeth”

keenolee wrote: “Congratulations to you both, nice job @herschellegibbs” markheldsinger wrote: “Love you 2, amazing to have been a part of your moment.” Gibbs’ son Rashard also congratulated his dad in a special Father’s Day post.

Rashard is Herschelle’s laaitie with his ex Liesl Fuller, born in 1996. The proud son wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Dad. Appreciate you, appreciate your time and appreciate your love. Congratulations on your engagement as well… May you have a happily ever after.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashard Gibbs (@shards15) Gibbs has been labelled a “bad boy” of cricket because of his match-fixing scandals alongside his private life kwale.

He was served with an interim maintenance order to pay R4 500 maintenance on June 1, 2019, and thereafter the same amount at the end of every month, after his baby mama who cannot be named, took him to court. The woman had an eight-month-old son at the time and the paternity tests proved Gibbs was the father. On June 8, 2007, Gibbs married Tenielle Povey, but divorced soon afterwards.