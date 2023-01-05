Cape Malay kitchen queen Fatima Sydow has opened up about her journey fighting cancer when she took to social media this week. In a video to her fans, Sydow shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after doctors found a metastasized soft tissue sarcoma in her lungs.

For the past two years the cooking guru has kept her followers up to date about her health after she was first diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in her left foot. She has already had two operations on her foot and gone for radiation and chemotherapy. However, in her video, Sydow said the treatment hasn’t helped and that the cancer has spread to her lungs.

“Radiation, chemotherapy, unfortunately it didn’t take, so it has metastasized to my lungs, so I have stage 4 metastasized soft tissue sarcoma,” she explained. The video, released on Tuesday morning was viewed more than 40 000 times. In it, a bubbly Sydow explained that she had the “best holiday” so far. “It’s just been amazing, I’m just glad I wasn’t down and out. I could enjoy myself, I am getting visitors still,” she added.

A brave Sydow says she has decided to go for chemotherapy again, even though she knows how horrible it is going to be. “I expect it to be challenging, because I’ve been through it before and it was very difficult.” She gave a special shoutout to the oncology team at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands, where she will be receiving her next round of treatment.