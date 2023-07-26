The Hollywood megastar and WWE legend, 51, wanted to give Luna Perrone an experience she would never forget, having followed her for a couple of years on social media amid her heartbreaking health struggles.

As revealed on Twitter, The Rock invited Luna – whose cancer has spread – and her family to the Hotel Bel-Air for a meal on him.

What Luna didn't know was the 'Black Adam' actor had arranged to be the one bringing out her chicken fingers, fries and ketchup.

A very special day - finally meeting a very special and strong young girl @luna_perrone 🩵 ❤️



Luna’s an amazing and inspiring girl who’s been fighting cancer for a few years now. She’s my absolute biggest fan and always wanted to meet me.



My team and I set up this big surprise… pic.twitter.com/qIGsegvWlM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2023

Johnson said in the video: "She has no idea I’m gonna surprise her. I told her family, 'Tell Luna that I’m setting up a lunch for you guys at my favourite hotel, I’m sorry I can’t be there.' "