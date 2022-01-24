Actor Hlomla Dandala has blamed cancel culture for the reported suicide of acting icon Patrick Shai.

It is reported the actor took his own life and his body was discovered by his wife hanging in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning.

Shai's family released a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (January 22, 2022).

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course.”

The veteran actor appeared in numerous television series including Soul City and Yizo Yizo, and most recently The River. He also appeared in movies including Cry, the Beloved Country.

He was nominated for a 2014 Safta in the category Best Supporting Actor for his role in Skeem Saam, and again in 2018 for his portrayal of Jacob Moloi in 7de Laan.

Two weeks ago Patrick received backlash on social media for challenging rapper Cassper Nyovest to a friendly #FameVsClout fight on social media.

In the challenge video he used the words “a son of a b*tch” which upset Cassper and some of his fans.

He released a video statement apologising for the “bad joke” and for using foul language, but many did not accept his apology.

Following his death, Dandala went on social media blaming cancel culture.

“I just found out about u Ta Patrick Shai and all those people that came for him for likes, I hope you’re happy. I hope you’re happy,’ he said.

“For those who wanted Patrick Shai cancelled. You wanted it. You got it. For a joke. For a Fuc&%ng joke, cancel culture killed him.”

