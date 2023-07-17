The kasi was lit over the weekend as US actor Anthony Anderson was jolling it uit in Khayelitsha.
Anderson, who starred as the patriarch on popular US sitcom Black’ish, was spotted at Rands Cape Town, where he posted a video of himself walking among the partygoers on Saturday.
Clearly loving all the mense, he stops at a few tables, having a lekker conversation with them.
He also snapped pictures with a few kinnes who seemed opgemaak to see him. He even recorded a clip with the DJ while puffing on a cigar like a main ou.
Mense went bos on social media.
Sizwempato invited him to move to Mzansi: “South Africans won’t bother you even if you’re famous. You can relocate now.”
The 52-year-old actor has been in Mzansi for a paar weeks now. He was spotted at places such as Camps Bay, larney restaurant Siba, and even binne Woolies.
When shopper Nonhlanhla Nkala spotted Anderson in the sweets aisle of the store, she couldn’t keep her cool.
@mohaleleloka Met my dad in woolworths #SAMA28 #trending #viral #anthonyanderson #anthonyandersoninSA #anthonyandersoninwoolworths #woolworths ♬ original sound - kD
While filming Anderson from afar, she could be heard saying, “Haibo!”