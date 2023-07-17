The kasi was lit over the weekend as US actor Anthony Anderson was jolling it uit in Khayelitsha. Anderson, who starred as the patriarch on popular US sitcom Black’ish, was spotted at Rands Cape Town, where he posted a video of himself walking among the partygoers on Saturday.

Clearly loving all the mense, he stops at a few tables, having a lekker conversation with them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) He also snapped pictures with a few kinnes who seemed opgemaak to see him. He even recorded a clip with the DJ while puffing on a cigar like a main ou. Mense went bos on social media.