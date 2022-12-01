The festival many have been waiting for finally takes place this weekend. The annual Voice of the Cape (VOC) Festival, the largest cultural gathering of its kind in Cape Town, will see thousands of spectators come through the gates at the Athlone Stadium.

Festivities kick off tonight and end on Sunday. Entertainment coordinator for the main stage Abdul Aziz Schroeder says that everyone is on their feet working tirelessly behind the scenes. The VOC Festival originally took place at the old Green Point Stadium in 1995 and became the annual flagship fundraiser for the station.

The community radio station has been trying for years to find a suitable alternative and they finally have one after a four-year break. Festival convenor Muhamad Zain Majiet says: “This being our first time back in a full-sized stadium we are able to house more than 80 vendors and 35 corporate exhibitors. “We expect a bumper crowd per day.

“Being a new venue, there was a lot of red tape because of the magnitude and the size of the event, but working with the authorities we were able to put together this event that is going to be massive but fully compliant to make it safe and secure for our festival goers.” Things will kick off in a traditional way tonight (Thursday 1 Dec) with a thikr (Islamic prayer meeting) where everyone is welcome to join, free of charge. Gates will be open from 6pm, and various thikr jamaahs will come together to lead this prayer, which will be broadcast live on 91.3fm.

Friday, the gates officially open to the public at 2pm. The festival will have carnival rides, inflatables, and games to occupy the kiddies and teens, while mom and dad will be spoiled with a variety of foods and of course they can shop till they drop at all the various stalls. The opening ceremony takes place at 7pm, where various dignitaries will address the crowd and the Habibia Brigade will put on a performance.

The entertainment line-up will be of the biggest that the city has to offer, which includes, Loukmaan Adams, Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George, Shadley Schroeder and so much more. This festival also brings in that traditional feeling of the Malay Choirs and the Kaapse Klopse. The weekend will also see the honouring of sports presenter, the late great Ismail “Boeta Mailie” Jacobs by introducing a straat cricket tournament, where teams will vie for the VOC Miles of Sport Honourary Cup.

This will take place on the field from 9am on Saturday. Majiet says for this format of cricket, you don’t need to be a professional, join in on the fun and enter your under-13 boys team by visiting the Voice of the Cape’s Facebook page and look out for the cricket poster, then follow the link to enter. On Sunday morning, Farouk Abrahams, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, will bring out his academy to the festival to inspire the youth and put them through their paces.

This I believe is truly one for the books. Festival-goers are encouraged to visit the exhibition area where the corporates are located over the weekend. Enormous prizes are up for grabs such as an all expenses holiday to Turkey, local holidays and a larney cruise.

Due to the rules of the venue, VOC is not allowed to handle cash at the entry gates, so you will only be able to use your bank card to tap or scan for ticket purchases. You may purchase tickets in advance from the VOC studios in Salt River and Tazz Boutique in Gatesville. Adults and those over 12 pay R30 to enter, pensioners R10 and kids under 12 get in free.