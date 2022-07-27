Hollywood actress Viola Davis has given a shout-out to former Cape Flats girl group Woman2Woman. Remember when the trio of Lauren-Lee van Rheede, Felicity Kiran and Anray Amansure performed a parody of Beyoncé’s Irreplaceable, which they called Stap Links, on the Expresso Morning Show on SABC 3 back in 2017?

That gatmaak video is STILL trending online. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) Last week Viola, 56, posted a snippet of the video and captioned it: “Me talking to my anxiety and self doubt … (I’m the sista in the black dress) #TudahleffTudahleff #DontTouch #OldieButGoodie #LinkInBio.” She credits the artists and also the show they appeared on. Her video gained over a million views soon after she posted it on Thursday.

IMPRESSED: Viola Davis The song was the brainchild of local singer Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, who was directing the Le’ Femme Show with Woman2Woman at the time. She told IOL that the performance on Expresso was part of the show promotion but gained its own traction after it was viewed over a million times on YouTube. “I thought that the ‘to the left’ line would just add that nail in the coffin if it had that whole coloured girl accent to it,” she said.

“It turned out to be a whole lot of fun. When they did it on Expresso, it became this thing. “Yes, we got some backlash from abroad back then but if you weren’t from Cape Town, you wouldn’t get it. “Now seeing Viola sharing the video is huge. It means people are becoming more accepting of our craft.”