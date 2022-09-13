It looks like the ego of Cassper Nyovest has got the better of him and his fans and other tweeps have had enough. In his latest tweet, Mufasa wrote: “Is there an easier way of unblocking the thousands that I've blocked on Twitter? I really need these mother f***ers to see this greatness!!!! Pardon my arrogance!!”

Is there an easier way of unblocking the thousands that I've blocked on Twitter? I really need these mother fuckers to see this greatness!!!! Pardon my arrogance!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 12, 2022 Before his career soared, he used to be one of the “nice guys” who always reflected on his humble beginnings, but in recent years, since receiving multiple streams of income, Nyovest seems to have forsaken his humble beginnings. This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of arrogance from the “Siyathandana” hitmaker and it will not be the last. On Sunday, in response to a post about crowd-pulling power, he responded: “His name is Cassper Nyovest. Pardon my arrogance.”

His name is Cassper Nyovest. Pardon my arrogance. https://t.co/BwlAi0u0Jn pic.twitter.com/leMuVMRWVJ — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 11, 2022 In a tweet before that Nyovest explained why he “fans the sh** outa” himself. He tweeted: “Lemme tell you about me. I will fan the shit outa myself cause I come from nothing. You should do it too. The world don't owe you acknowledgement or validation. “They will watch you though & they will comment if you're doing great so GIVE THEM A F***ING SHOW!!!”

Lemme tell you about me. I will fan the shit outa myself cause I come from nothing. You should do it too. The world don't owe you acknowledgement or validation. They will watch you though & they will comment if you're doing great so GIVE THEM A FUCKING SHOW!!! New music 23 Sep. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 10, 2022 Despite his explanation, fans are getting gatvol of his ego, which, at this point, is bigger than his last hip hop hit, “Put Your Hands Up”, which received a beating on the social front last month. On the socials, @DimakatsoJessy wrote: “You are honestly annoying. Act your age geez! 😩😩” You are honestly annoying. Act your age geez! 😩😩 — ❤️A Tall Girl😘💋 (@DimakatsoJessy) September 12, 2022 @Tracy67040314 said: “Clout chaser that's you.”