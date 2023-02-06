Idols SA has finally reached the end of its road after 19 mostly entertaining seasons. On Sunday evening, news broke that M-Net had cancelled the once popular reality singing competition show – the upcoming 19th season would be its last.

In the video announcement for auditions being opened, the show’s host and producer ProVerb also announced the “farewell season” for the show. “It’s time to say goodbye; 18 unforgettable seasons, the history of creating stars,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ProVerb (@proverbmusic) It seems the efforts in 2022 to revitalise the show with two new judges – singer and actress Thembi Seete and musician and executive producer JR Bogopa – was not enough to help with the show’s ratings dropping, reports IOL.

The show arrived on Mzansi screens 21 years ago via M-Net, and over the years has gone on to crown winners such as Karin Kortje, Jody Williams, Sasha-Lee Davids, Paxton Fielies, Berry Trytsman and Heinz Winckler. While some artists such as Shekhinah, Lira, Amanda Black and Lloyiso may have not won the show, they went on to become among top artists in the country. Over the years, Idols SA has been criticised for not giving the winners enough support to grow their careers after the competition, and some have disappeared from the spotlight shortly after their success.

The show has also not been without controversy. In season five, Sasha-Lee was first crowned the winner but, four days later, M-Net announced that there was a glitch in the voting system and runner-up Jason Hartman was the actual winner. It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023 They both ended up with the title, and more importantly, the prizes were doubled.

In season 13, runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba refused to congratulate winner Paxton during the live broadcast. In an interview with DRUM in 2018, he said that he just wanted to be alone and cry after losing. And who can forget that time when judge Mara Louw appeared drunk on camera?