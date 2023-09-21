Nigel Pierce is skaars back and already he says people want to silence him. The former radio DJ came out of a four-year sabbatical, saying he wants to put the past behind him.

Now after two weeks on TikTok and more than 10 000 followers on the app, Pierce said people are trying to silence him by reporting his videos as offensive and being “too political”. In a new video he said he will not be barred from rekking his bek. “Dear TikTok, You will not silence me, you will never ever try to censor me again, many managers tried to censor me, they’ve all failed, many managers have tried to manage me, they’ve all failed, I’m ungovernable, I’m unmanageable and even your algorithm is not picking up the hidden messages in all my videos, the power of Pierce,” he says.