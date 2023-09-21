Nigel Pierce is skaars back and already he says people want to silence him.
The former radio DJ came out of a four-year sabbatical, saying he wants to put the past behind him.
Now after two weeks on TikTok and more than 10 000 followers on the app, Pierce said people are trying to silence him by reporting his videos as offensive and being “too political”.
In a new video he said he will not be barred from rekking his bek.
“Dear TikTok, You will not silence me, you will never ever try to censor me again, many managers tried to censor me, they’ve all failed, many managers have tried to manage me, they’ve all failed, I’m ungovernable, I’m unmanageable and even your algorithm is not picking up the hidden messages in all my videos, the power of Pierce,” he says.
@thekinkysaints Dear TikTok Don't you ever do that again I hope I've made myself clear ♬ original sound - Nigel Pierce
When asked why comments on his videos are blocked, he said he wants to avoid toxic behaviour and vile comments.
He’s also started to visit schools in Cape Town to motivate the youth, saying: “I was naughty, started drinking and smoking at a young age. I made some bad choices and I want to tell youth not to follow that...”
Pierce also revealed that he is open to taking on a new radio gig but that he will not be forced to conform to “what is safe”.
“I will go back to radio tomorrow if a good opportunity comes, I would even go back to Good Hope FM if they asked me to, but I will not be told what I can and can’t speak of, we need to let go of this cookie-cutter approach in radio; if you are taking me, you are taking the Nigel Pierce brand.”