South African-born tech billionaire, Elon Musk, took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known) to accuse the EFF of “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa”. On Monday, he tweeted: “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa why do you say nothing?”

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023 However, Musk’s tweet was slammed as misinformation with some saying there was no genocide in the country. In light of this comment and others like it, it might be high time to remind almal what genocide actually is. Musk’s comment comes after an uproar over Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF leader Julius Malema singing Kill the Boer at the the party’s 10th-anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. On Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party will file charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council, against both Malema and the ANC government for Malema chanting “kill the boer, kill the farmer”.