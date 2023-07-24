Machine Gun Kelly reportedly slapped a fan for calling Megan Fox "beautiful as f***". The 33-year-old rapper was said to be furious when fan Angel Zuniga complimented his fiancée after he spotted her at the O.C. Fair and Kelly reportedly launched himself at the man.

TMZ has obtained video of MGK and Fox stepping off a ride, with the rapper approaching two men standing outside it and slapping one of them. Zuniga’s brother Nelson Zuniga told TMZ that he and his family were waiting to get on the UFO ride when Fox and MGK stepped off it. He claimed that MGK slapped Zuniga and Zuniga tried to retaliate with a punch but missed.

Witnesses told TMZ that the rapper's bodyguards stepped in and pushed one of the men back into the barricade but unfortunately Fox got caught in the crossfire. She is said to have been shoved into the fence during the incident. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Fox and MGK's wedding is back on after they called it off in February.

A source told Us Weekly: "They’re on the right track again. They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again. "There haven’t been any deposits put down. But they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.” Before she started dating Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green and the couple share children Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six.