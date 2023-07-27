The Netball World Cup is in full swing. Machent Management is coordinating the entertainment for this event which is being held for the first time on African soil, and right here in Cape Town.

Wednesday at around 4pm, local artists like Emo Adams, Kurt Darren, Simmy, Nasty C and more brought their magic to the official opening ceremony, alongside Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. WELCOME: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis This much-anticipated event is finally here, and I know you can already feel the gees. The playoffs in this global showpiece is taking place at Cape Town International Convention Centre, where 16 teams, divided into pools, will vie for the cup.

SIGHTSEEING VIBES: The New Zealand ladies Teams from New Zealand, Jamaica, Fiji, Uganda, Singapore, Scotland, Tonga, Australia and more will all have their moment to shine and represent their country. Director Andre Machent says mense can get ready for stellar entertainment. “It’s a massive opportunity for Cape Town to show the world how diverse we are.

“We can’t wait to show the world that people in South Africa are more than what they see on social media negatively, we are proud to say that this World Cup will create great job opportunities and awareness to our city once again,” he says. In addition, the CTICC was selected as the venue best suited for this tournament, taking our inclement winter weather and of course the load shedding into consideration. The SA team, aka the Spar Proteas, will be playing in Pool C, and we wish them all the best for the upcoming games as they proudly represent our country.

According to some people who I’ve spoken to, tickets to the World Cup games are too expensive for them to show “real” support for their favourite teams, but these prices are obviously worked out to cover the event’s high cost of hosting the tournament. The minimum ticket price for an adult is R700 and children pay R500. This is making some Cape Flats residents feel sidelined, especially since they are huge netball supporters.

But the City of Cape Town did come up with a solution for that. FIRM FAVOURITES: Australian team eyeing glory In addition to yesterday’s free concert at the Fan Park outside the CTICC, it will also be open to the public for free entertainment and netball viewing for the rest of the tournament. More than 30 acts are still scheduled to perform at the Fan Park from Friday, until August 6, while all the matches will be shown on the big screens.