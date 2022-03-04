Kim Kardashian is legally single to mingle.

This after a judge ruled on Wednesday that she is no longer married to Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s request to become a free woman again after filing for divorce from the rapper has been granted after she appeared in court via video link from the privacy of her closet.

The news means the 41-year-old can formally drop the West from her name, reverting it to just her maiden name.

Kim – who shares four children with 44-year-old Kanye – told the judge that there were problems in their marriage and that their relationship could not be saved with counselling.

She added Kanye’s erratic social media posts had caused “emotional distress” to her and her family.

Kanye did not object to the restoration of their single status, although one of his conditions was met – the right to be reimbursed money that is owed to them if either Kim or he dies.

Earlier, it was reported that Kanye had fired Chris Melcher, his fourth divorce attorney hired since Kim filed to dissolve the marriage, which began in 2014.

The divorce proceedings have not stopped the estranged couple from moving on – with Kim now dating comedian Pete Davidson and Kanye jolling with a series of Kim lookalikes.

On the same day as the ruling, the rapper shocked fans with a bizarre music video in which he kills, kidnaps and buries Pete.

Kanye raps in the song Eazy: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

The video – which is mostly clay animation – sees Kanye’s character dragging a lifeless body that is tied up by ropes with a bag over the head.

SHOCKED FANS: Kanye kills Pete in music video

When Kanye pulls off the bag, Pete’s face is revealed and he sprinkles rose seeds over his head.

[email protected]