Amber Heard’s post-trial motions in the defamation case against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp have been denied Judge Penny Azcarate has denied the motion to have the guilty verdict withdrawn against the Aquaman star – which includes $10 million in damages she must pay – and has blocked any attempt for a retrial in the case between her and “The Pirates of the Caribbean” star that ended in June.

Legal representatives for the 36-year-old actress filed the motion earlier this month as they argued that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to convict her of defamation against her 59-year-old former husband. In addition, they argued that a juror did not meet the vetting requirements after a misunderstanding about their date of birth. They argued that the result should be scrapped because Depp “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard's statements were actually false”.

The decision was outlined in court documents seen by the Mail Online on Wednesday. Ben Chew, a lawyer working for the Dior Sauvage model, who was found to have defamed her ex three times, said: “(It was) what we expected, just longer, no more substantive.” Heard has previously stated that she is unable to afford the payment.