Emotions were running high at this year’s Galaxy 947 Joburg Day as the Mega Band took to the stage to perform a tribute to the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, professionally known as AKA. Joburg Day was one of AKA’s favourite stages to perform and the Mega Band, including his collaborators and loved ones - Nadia Nakai, Khuli Chana, Yanga Chief, made sure to honour his memory on the stage.

The late rapper’s daughter Kairo Forbes — who’s mother is DJ Zinhle, was also present taking to the stage paying tribute to her father. DJ Zinhle was also scheduled to perform and in Instagram post, opened up about how proud she was of her eight-year old daughter, who was filled with so much emotion as she missed her father. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) “After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my eight-year-old broke down crying saying she just misses her daddy and wishes he was here,” wrote the DJ.

Zinhle explained that this was one of the few times she saw her daughter cry the way she did. The moment was chaotic with many live performances — they have a lot of moving parts. Zinhle explained that while she was comforting her daughter she was also being announced as the next performer, which was when Nadia Nakai took over. “Halfway into my first song, @kairo.forbes was standing next me — check the last slide. You can see that she literally wiped her tears and stood bravely next to me.