Paarl singing sensation Amy Jones is headed to the UK for a performance at a famous flower show in August.

The singer has been booked to headline the Saturday event of the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page and read: “We are so excited to share that the beautiful and talented, South African singer songwriter, Amy Jones will be our Saturday headline act this year...

“Watch this space as we reveal more about this sensational performer and the show.”

Amy, 28, explains how the opportunity came about: “I sang at the wedding of a very close friend residing in South Africa.

“Her wedding was streamed live to the UK and there they heard me for the very first time.

“Things progressed and I got asked to be the headline act of the annual flower show.

“This is a dream come true for me and something I have been working for since I started as a professional singer-songwriter back in 2016.

“It has been an amazing journey thus far and this just takes my career to a whole new level.”

Amy has achieved continued success in the local music industry with hits such as Burn, Get A Little, I Think I’m In Love and Dance on My Own.

She will be releasing some new music soon: “We are working on something special with two very talented artists, who are well respected and loved in SA with number one hit songs.”

The 2022 Shrewsbury Flower Show takes place 12-13 August.

