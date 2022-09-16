A Mitchells Plain musician has taken busking on a bus to a much bigger stage and will be having his first solo show at the Wave Theatre on Friday night. Vezz the Busker is hosting his own Purple Rain concert, a tribute to Prince, and will perform all of the legendary US singer’s biggest treffers and radio mixes along with some great sing-along tunes.

“The reason I wanted to do the show is because there has not been a Prince tribute done in Cape Town yet and when I look at Prince’s performances, I see myself as an entertainer and I thought that I can spice it up a little by doing something different,” says Vezz. “As an artist, working with different artists has been great, but it has also been difficult and I had to do my own thing to see how I can handle challenges... but I am coping with it. “It feels better to do my own things because I am not being used or taken for granted, which has happened in the past.”

ENTERTAINS: Vezz to pay respect to Prince He adds: “The audience can expect Vezz and they will be blown away by the set, the moves, the songs... it is going to be fantastic. “I will not only be doing only Prince’s music but other songs as well. However, his music is the headline of the show.” Expected to join Vezz on the stage are two local guest performers, Thurston Hendricks and Carmen Xclusive.