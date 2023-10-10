Uitsig’s very own “Dr. Dre” is conjuring up one beat at a time to help keep kids off the streets. Alrich Alexander, 24, aka Asambe AJ Beatz, is a song producer who is giving talented laaities the opportunity to make music.

The well-known producer has a small studio at home where he assists youngsters with their beats and records their music. “I work at a school so the kids will always ask me to help them record their songs, but it depends if they want to make beats, then I’ll take them through the process,” he explained. According to AJ, he is doing it to try and make a positive impact in his community by addressing critical needs such as crime prevention and early intervention.

“Because I’m from Uitsig, a lot of young people came to me for assistance. “I do this free of charge for those from our community. Music is a getaway from the real world and that is why I help my community,” he added. Nurturing: Muso Alrich Alexander, 24 However, his mom Selot says her son is being modest.