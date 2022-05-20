Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are “officially over”. It’s been a sad week for the South African comedian, who just lost his ouma Frances, 95, last week.

But apparently, Trevor, 38, and Minka, 41, called it quits on their two-year relationship “a while” ago already. A source told PEOPLE: “They’re officially over. They have been broken up for a while.” Another added: “Minka is single now.”

The source said that Minka “has the best attitude” and that “she is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.” Just a few months ago, the lovebirds had been getting on so well. Minka came over to Mzansi to meet his family in Soweto and enjoyed a summer holiday in the Cape in January.

They shared Instagram images of them wining and dining in Stellenbosch, and enjoying a cruise on a yacht with his friends. An insider revealed they even had “plans for a future together”. The source said at the time: “They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.”

“They’re making plans for a future together and it’s a very stable relationship. “They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.” They had split up in May 2021, but were seen weeks later together on the island of St Barts.