After celebrating her 100th birthday this week, Maria Petersen from Grassy Park says she is looking forward to another 100 years of serving God. The centenarian was spoiled with a breakfast on Tuesday by her church members at Grassy Park Good Shepard Church in Victoria Road, where she still teaches Sunday school.

A healthy Ma Maria says she is too blessed to be stressed. The smiling ouma says: “I am still standing on my two feet which I thank my God for and I hope to reach 200 years. Supportive: Niece Heidi Williams. Picture: supplied “I never thought I would live this long but I got 100 runs not out, so I would like to take the next wicket.

“My birthday celebration was wonderful, so many friends and congregants came out to make my day. ” Ma Maria never married or had any children. She says she decided to stay single “to avoid another heartbreak”. She adds: “I have been single all my life.

“When I was in my early twenties, I was singing in a choir and there were also young men. I decided to befriend a nice chappie with bruin hare and we decided to go together. “When I met his mother, she said no, and said I am not the girl for him. It was a great disappointment, so I left and we separated. “Since then I thought if this is going to happen in my life... then I never want to date again.”

Milestone: Maria Petersen, centre, celebrates with friends. Picture: supplied Maria spends her days doing church work, such as teaching Sunday school, attending prayer meetings and visiting the ill in hospices. She was a milliner by trade, creating hats for adults and children in Salt River. Ma Maria lives with her niece, Heidi Williams, who says she’s the last one of twelve siblings and still very much independent. Heidi explains: “She is truly a one-of-a-kind person.