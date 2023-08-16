The TEARS Animal Rescue has launched a call-to-action campaign to encourage Capetonians to sign up to foster animals in an the event of emergency. It said this course of action comes on the heels of the violent taxi strike, which brought Cape Town to a standstill last week.

The entrance of the TEARS Veterinary Hospital and Kennels on Lekkerwater Road in Sunnydale, which shares a boundary wall with the informal settlement of Masiphumelele, was barricaded by burning tyres and rocks on August 8 by protesters it said were associated with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). Mandy Store, TEARS operations manager, said last week’s strike action made it impossible for staff to come to work safely but also posed a fire risk for the property. “Therefore, to be proactive and as part of a crisis preparedness strategy, we have invited Capetonians to complete an Emergency Foster Questionnaire should they be willing to consider temporary fostering in times of need,” Store said.