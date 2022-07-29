Alex Damons, aka The Narrator CPT, is making new moves and is dropping his new music video today for his single Taking Over Kaapstad. The 18-year-old from Mitchells Plain released the single last year but says he needed time to perfect the video.

“I felt like the video had to be planned to the T, if the song is representing Cape Town which is such a monumental place, then it deserves a proper video which is why I took so much time to plan the best video possible,” he explains. “I try to make it about what is happening in the streets of Cape Town every day and what the city is based on. “I feel it is important for people to check out this music video because I have a point to prove by showing people that there is another coloured artist on the rise who is trying to make a name for himself,” says Damons.

The youngster is currently completing his studies in Public Management at Boland College, and has a lot of new projects on the way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Narrator Cpt (@the_narrator_cpt) “I have so many features on the way with talented artists from Cape Town but I am working on a new single and a few new music videos as well as new clothing coming soon.” “My music is inspired by the world, I use life as an inspiration such as taking a taxi or bus and I base my lyrics off my surroundings. That is why I am known as The Narrator CPT because I want to be a storyteller of society,” he added.