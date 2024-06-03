A new king and queen have been crowned in Delft. On Saturday, the LGBTI Delft Pageant took place where contestants showed off their finest glitter and feathers in hopes of impressing the judges.

The pageant was established last year by Jonathan Jantjies and Cuan du Plooy, in response the brutal murders of members of the LGBTIQA+ community in SA and the lack of safe spaces within the Delft community. Cuan says the pageant was a huge success: “The evening was a major success, the people enjoyed themselves and the Delft supporters came out in numbers. “Most of our contestants are already active in their communities but after the crowning we will have initiatives where we give back, we ensure that whoever is crowned king and queen will help us with whatever projects we have planned for the year in the Delft/Belhar communities.”

Proud: Event’s co-founder Jonathan Jantjies. Picture: supplied Twenty-four contestants competed but it was Jody Dryden who impressed the most and was crowned Mr LGBTI Delft, while Samantha Sass was crowned Prima Diva, and BB Valhour took the crown as Miss LGBTI Delft. Each winner including the first and second runners-up walked away with cash prizes and gift vouchers. Sass, 63, from Lentegeur, says she is a proud queer woman and was the first runner-up for Miss Gay South Africa way back in 1989.

“I am over the moon, I just enjoyed myself and then I won. I have been modelling since the age of 18 years, through apartheid, and I am a natural. There are people who discriminate against me but I am used to it and I don’t care.” Well known drag performer BB Valhour, 23, from Lavender Hill says: “This is such a rewarding feeling to be able to give back and commit to the Delft community especially how LGBT+ residents are treated. We are trying our best to raise awareness and create a safe haven for queer individuals.” Crowd favourite Jody Dryden, 28, from Brackenfell, says it’s second time lucky for him.