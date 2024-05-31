Hello June! We’ve safely reached the middle of the year and a cold wet weekend awaits.
Cape Town weather is looking dim and grim but moet’ie worry nie, we’ve got all the lekker events to keep you warm and entertained this weekend.
Grab your finest coats and boots with the fur or stilettos because its going to be a glittering affair as the royalties of Cape Town drag, put their best foot forward to vie for the title of LGBTI Delft Pageant 2024.
The annual pageant was established in 2023 by Jonathan Jantjies and Cuan du Plooy. The immense impact of continuous brutal killings of LGBTIQA + individuals and the lack of safe spaces with in the Delft community, was the main reason to set a platform where LGBTIQA + persons can confidently express themselves and educate the community.
Jantjies says: “This is our second edition and the huge support and love from the community, queer and straight, confirm that this pageant is achieving the vision that was set.”
The director, Jantjies, is also the proud ambassadors of community service, and have won the EVH Pink Feather Awards for Community Builder of The Year, fellow director du Plooy holds the title of Humanitarian of the Year from the same awards.
Du Plooy adds: “We are encouraging our winners to utilize our platform to serve the most vulnerable people during their reign and ignite a passion for community outreach. LGBTI Delft Pageant is now becoming a much loved and supported event and we are tremendously grateful and humbled for all the great sponsors we have received.”
Six contestants will compete in the Mister category while 10 takes part in the Miss category and eight in the Prima Diva section.
The event starts at 7pm on Saturday, June 1 at Delft Civic Centre.
Tickets are R70 at the door and R30 for coolerboxes.