Cape Town weather is looking dim and grim but moet’ie worry nie, we’ve got all the lekker events to keep you warm and entertained this weekend.

Grab your finest coats and boots with the fur or stilettos because its going to be a glittering affair as the royalties of Cape Town drag, put their best foot forward to vie for the title of LGBTI Delft Pageant 2024.

The annual pageant was established in 2023 by Jonathan Jantjies and Cuan du Plooy. The immense impact of continuous brutal killings of LGBTIQA + individuals and the lack of safe spaces with in the Delft community, was the main reason to set a platform where LGBTIQA + persons can confidently express themselves and educate the community.

Jantjies says: “This is our second edition and the huge support and love from the community, queer and straight, confirm that this pageant is achieving the vision that was set.”