It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus.

In this next instalment, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the last great human settlement exists in an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age.

During the day, bandits and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps.

At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.

You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world.

You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares.

With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis.

You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse.

The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.

Play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op.

Host your own games or join other players and see how their choices have played out differently to your own.

