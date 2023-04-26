Mishka Patel Loesch has joined the Good Hope FM Breakfast Team and she is about to make mornings a whole lot smoother as the rose among the thorns. The media personality, model, actress, presenter, MC, voice artist, life coach, speaker and philanthropist will join host Stan Mars, sports presenter Dalin Oliver and producer Andriqe Petersen, on the news desk.

The 31-year-old told IOL Entertainment that she is thrilled to be joining the team as of May 1. “I’m so excited. I have butterflies and nerves but it’s all the good things I’m feeling. “Breakfast and Drive shows are the biggest shows on the station so it’s a great responsibility I am looking forward to doing with this team.