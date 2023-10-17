Rugby fever has taken over with the World Cup in full swing and several mense have even travelled from South Africa to France to support the Springboks as they defend their world title. The sold-out quarter-final between the Bokke and Les Bleus in Paris on Sunday night was filled with French fans, but green and gold jerseys could be seen throughout the Stade de France stadium – a clear sign that Bok supporters were in the house.

Social media has been buzzing with posts around the tournament, with some groot names showing support from the sidelines in France. Radio station 947 had some of its presenters and shows – Robert Marawa on 947 and 947 Drive with Thando – broadcasting from Paris. At the end of the day..... We are South Africa!!!



👌🏽👌🏽#RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BdT9YideLo — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) October 15, 2023 Marawa, JJ Fredericks, Thando Manana and superfan Botha Msila had been sharing content on the station and on their respective social media pages.

Thabooty has been exploring the French capital with Jason and Claudia, who won the Foreign For France competition. Thabethe has also been sharing moments from her time at the stadium with her four million Instagram followers. Ladies and gentlemen the champions of the World‼️‼️‼️‼️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZZPKexPrjf — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) October 15, 2023 Marawa and Thabethe are not the only Mzansi famous faces who were at the game; the families of the Bok players were in attendance to witness history.