Entertainer Soli Philander is known for his bubbly and vibrant personality but this time he wants the public to experience him on a more serious and intimate level when he showcases his poetry. The work, titled Exhibition #Therapy, is his reflections on the purpose of life, he says.

“This is a great introduction to Soli Philander, the creative artists outside the public and TV personality. I have been writing poems and rhymes all my life but this is an opportunity to see the evolution of myself because it is about reaching for myself as a poet,” he says. “It is a beautiful view on existence, oneself, the development and the state of the world en al daai goed. “The value in coming to Exhibition is to come and listen to a narrative which presents your own life more and moving away from the popular narrative which is indigenous people being a fraud.”

"This is about me saying, 'I know who I am to you and I know why I am here and what I want'. Imperative survival for us as an identity and indigenous people is remembering who we are." Soli says there will be a question and answer session while mense will get a complimentary cup of flavoured dagga tea. "Unfortunately for some, it doesn't make you high, the reason for the dagga tea is all the THC is extracted from it so you are left with the CBD where you get all the therapeutic benefits from dagga but because dagga has also been part of our indigenous culture."