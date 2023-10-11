Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, is set to be screened at the Kimpton St Honoré in Paris, where the rugby star now lives with his wife and children. The screening is part of a fundraising initiative towards supporting the impactful work of the Kolisi Foundation.

An interactive Q&A session will follow. Directed by the award-winning Tebogo Malope, who is also responsible for shows like Queen Sono, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story premiered on Showmax in March and shared Kolisi’s journey to the top – from humble beginnings to inspiring the nation and the world. Wife Rachel took to Instagram to share the news of the screening.

She wrote: “I can’t believe that a few months ago we were sitting at the very first screening of Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story in Zwide, the community where Siya grew up. “And this week we will have the first screening in the middle of Paris! “The @kolisi_foundation along with @ihghotels has worked really hard to make sure this will be a night to remember! So grateful to everyone who has supported so far!

“Only a few tickets left, unfortunately being a cinema set up seats are limited. Hope to see you there. Link is in @kolisi_foundation bio x: @carlismithy.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) @Jenn Watson added: “Will this be available in the UK?” While @torong_motsepe11 wrote: “I just love how much you love and support one another truly inspirational,” and @catiasimoes306 commented, “congratulations @rachelkolisi and @siyakolisi proud is an understatement. Well done guys.”