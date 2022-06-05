Singer Shakira has shown footballer Gerard Pique the red card after 11 years together. The couple, who have two kids together have announced their decision to split following reports in Spain claiming the Barcelona player has been “playing away”.

Shakira, 45, confirmed their separation in a statement via her publicist – although she made no reference to the 35-year-old’s alleged jollery. It read: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The World Cup winner with Spain has yet to release a statement on the separation, with Spanish media reporting he has been “staying alone in his own apartment for weeks” after Shakira vanged him uit. Pique is said to jolling up a storm with his Barca teammates. Pique met Shakira when he was training in Madrid ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Colombian singer’s hit single Waka Waka was the official song for the tournament and the defender appeared in the video. Pique recalled: “It all started when we were in South Africa and I wrote to her.” They confirmed they were in a relationship a year later.

Their first child, a boy named Milan, was born in January 2013. They welcomed their second son Sasha in January 2015. Before their separation, Pique was quizzed about his failure to tie the knot with the Whenever, Wherever singer.