Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped a bombshell by revealing she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years already. We knew things weren’t lekker between the star couple after the actress made headlines in 2020 over her “entanglement” with August Alsina.

But we thought the two were tight again when Will stood up for Jada at the 2022 Oscars and klapped Chris Rock’s bek toe on stage. She told People magazine of the state of their marriage: “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us... “I’m going to be by his side but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

The 52-year-old actress also admitted she thought Will, 55, smacking Chris in response to a joke about her alopecia was all part of a “skit”. She recalled: “I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him’. It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.” And in her new book, Worthy, Jada – who has Jaden 25, and Willow, 22, with Will – told of her shock when the King Richard star referred to her as his “wife” at the ceremony.