Having a family with styl hare, curly, frizzy hair and bos koppies can be tricky when taking them to the hairdresser. Just ask Rachel Kolisi. The mother of two, who now lives in Durban with her family, shared her frustration on Instagram.

Posting a picture of herself with Liphelo, Nicholas and Keziah, she was elated at the fact that it was the first time all four of them had their hair done at the same place. “I forgot to post this a few months ago, but something that I’ve been thinking about for sometime, is why so many hair salons in SA specifically, only offer services for ‘either or’,” she said. The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi explained they had been to a few places that day to get Nic’s hair cut, only to be told three times, “we can’t cut hair like that”.

She concluded by adding: “Generally, just feel salons could do better, and diversify,” and tagged a Ballito hair salon that specialises in all hair types. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Users shared their annoyance in her comments section, with many calling for more inclusivity and diversity in the hair and beauty sector. “In my years of working as a stylist, when we had a request I made sure that we educated ourselves on the process or services needed. As a salon owner we now are equipped to manage all hair types and services. There for we turn no clients away,” explained a salon owner.