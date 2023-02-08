Chris Brown went bos, saying “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper?” after he lost a Grammy award to the pianist. The hip-hop star, 33, was not at the 65th Grammys on Sunday night in Los Angeles but when jazz artist Robert, 44, won in the Best R&B Album category, Brown pakked uit online.

He said about four-time Grammy winner Glasper in one of a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories posts: “Y’all playing. Who da f*** is this? Who the f*** is Robert Glasper. “I’m a keep kicking y’all a** respectfully. “I gotta get my skills up … Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Brown then uploaded an edited photo of himself, showing him playing harmonica, which he captioned: “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.” The Run It! hitmaker has since let the world know he reached out to Glasper to apologise for being a swak loser. PIANO MAN: Robert Glasper Chris Breezy posted a screenshot of a direct message he later sent to Glasper. “Congratulations my brother. I would like to apologise if you took offence to my reaction at the Grammys,” Brown wrote, owning that he “came off really rude and mean”.

Brown had been nominated for his 10th studio album Breezy (Deluxe) in the Best R&B Album category, which featured collaborations with Jack Harlow, H E R, and Anderson. Paak, but it went to Glasper for Black Radio III. The pair were up against Mary J Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous, Lucky Daye for Candydrip and PJ Morton for Watch the Sun.