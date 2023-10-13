The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have weighed in on the Israeli-Palestinian War, saying they are “profoundly distressed” by the “terrorist attack” upon Israel. William and Kate have “utterly condemned” Hamas’ attack upon the country. A spokesperson for the couple said: “﻿The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’ terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them. “As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.” The couple, both 41, are said to be “holding all victims in their hearts and minds” and are continuing to hope for a “better future” despite the carnage.

King Charles is also said to be “extremely concerned” about the situation and has sent his “thoughts and prayers” to those suffering. A spokesperson for the monarch said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. “His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.