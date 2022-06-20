Founder of feeding scheme, Pinkie’s Chow, Hajji Abduraghman Galant, passed away on Youth Day at the age of 65. Hajji Abduraghman, fondly known as “Pinkie”, was formerly from Draper Street in Claremont and was the youngest son of Achmat “Aggies” Galant and Gadija Gaidin.

The Galant sons and family are well known for their involvement in community, academic and religious work, cultural entertainment as well as sport. PAYING RESPECT: Family & friends at janaazah The family says the elderly community worker was battling a dread disease recently and passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Before the pandemic, Pinkie and his team had been feeding up to 500 people hot meals three times a week in Hanover Park and would also make soup, fruit packs, pap and sandwiches.

They also tried to serve other areas with volunteers extending their reach to Mitchells Plain, Philippi, Schaapkraal, Grassy Park, and other areas along Lansdowne Road, the Cape Town CBD, Belgravia, Gatesville, Vygieskraal and Retreat. Pinkie’s Chow is an ongoing Cape Malay “Jawwap” community feeding scheme. His eldest daughter Fatima Galant Abrahams said her father died in his bed at his Hanover Park home.

DAUGHTER: Fatima Abrahams “He passed away peacefully just before sunrise, warm in his bed, with the kalimah (declaration of faith) recited as his last words with his immediate family by his side. “He leaves behind his wife, Suraya Abzal, two daughters and six grandchildren. “I am satisfied with the decree of the Almighty as my father took his battles in his stride, especially in the last few days, but he always accepted things and praised God in any condition, good or bad.