Local hip hop artist Terror MC, who is battling cancer, says he won’t slow down.

The 36-year-old Ravensmead rapper is getting ready to release a new music video for his song, called Is Jy Ready, while plans are also in motion for the release of a new album next month.

In September last year, the rapper, whose real name is Nazeer Abdol, shocked the music industry when he announced on social media that he has cancer.

“I am diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (klierkanker),” he wrote.

The post instantly drew well wishes and messages of support from fellow hip hop stars Ready D, Emile YX? and DJ Azuhl, among others.

Next month, Terror will be releasing a new album called Kingdom Come, and says a life-threatening illness should not put the brakes on people’s lives.

“I feel I was born to be a creative person and that God tests us, but it’s up to you as to how you are going to take the test.

“Other people give up but I don’t and I think that separates me from the normal.”

Is Jy Ready was released in the same month when he received his cancer diagnosis and on it, the rapper sings: “Is jy ready vir die force wat jou gaan awaken, is jy wakker kyk’ie broer, is jy wakker.”

He adds: “In the video, I am treated by a nurse who wants to kill me and as I am in trance, I speak to a therapist about my condition, he offers me deal but it’s a twisted version of what I speak about in the song, meaning he wants me to do everything different.”

Terror previously released three albums including Street Life, The Bio and Fear.

ALBUM: Launch event

His new album will be released on 27 February while the music video will be available on YouTube at the end of January.

