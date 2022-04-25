Mattel has produced a special Queen Elizabeth Barbie Doll.

The toy company’s Tribute Collection Barbie celebrates the 96-year-old head of the royal family’s Platinum Jubilee, and her 70 years of service, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Historian, Professor Kate Williams, says the unique pop is a fitting tribute to the great woman.

CELEBRATION: Queen Elizabeth pop

Kate – the author of Our Queen Elizabeth – said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have.

“The longest reigning British monarch, and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has dedicated herself to service and duty and seen the world change immeasurably.

“As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll is instantly recognisable in an ivory gown, a blue rib and adorned with decorations of order and the tiara famously worn by The Queen on her wedding day.

The doll comes in a box inspired by the design of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen Elizabeth II Tribute Collection Barbie will be sold at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend between 2 and 5 June 2022.

