The Met Gala is to Hollywood what Labarang is to the Cape Flats – a day when mense get dolled up and blom in their kwaaiest outfits. The stars were out in force for fashion’s biggest night of the year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian who transformed into movie icon Marilyn Monroe, as she arrived in the late star’s $5 million gown she wore in 1962 to wish President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday. The 41-year-old reality star took her look so seriously that she even dyed her hair platinum blonde. While walking the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, the mom of four revealed that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress.

She said: "This is Marilyn Monroe's dress. It's 60 years old. I had this idea to put it on and try it on. They came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds. "I did it..." adding that she hadn't eaten carbs or sugar for three weeks. Marilyn reportedly paid $1,440 for the custom piece and in 1999, her estate sold it at an auction for over $1 million.