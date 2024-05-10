Sunday, May 12, marks Mothers Day and we’re sure you’re pulling out all the stops to make your queen feel special. We caught up with some local celebs to find out why their moms are so special to them. ‘My hero’: Jawaahier Petersen and Madeegha Anders. Picture: Supplied Actress Jawaahier Petersen says her mother Madeegha Anders, 62, is her hero.

“My mom has fallen many times in her life; figuratively speaking, but the way she has always gotten up was always a lesson of grace and class and inner strength. And so to me, I celebrate her for that this Mother's Day.” Ambition: Kim Syster and mom Yvonne. Picture: Supplied Actress Kim Syster says her mom Yvonne Syster, 60, is full of vigour. “My mother has mountain-moving faith that I’m absolutely in awe of. She taught me how to put in the work and have self-discipline.

“At 60, she still has so much ambition. She is currently developing a program to help foundation phase children with their perceptual skills. Entertainer Jarrad Rickets loves his mom Melgrid Anthea Ricketts’, 71, big heart. “What makes her special is her ability to still give so much to others, through the various organisations she devotes her time to, and how she makes time for all her children and grandchildren still.”

Radio presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg says her mom Patricia Domburg, 64, is a superwoman. “My mom’s superpower is her ability to multi-task because I suck at it. She possesses boundless love and patience, and can know what I need, even before I do.” Pillar: Shimmy Isaacs and ma Frieda. Picture: Supplied Actress, comedian and now film producer; Shimmy Isaacs says her mom Frieda Baartman, 60, is her rolemodel.

“My mom, Frieda, is my pillar, she raised three daughters with an iron hand, this is why all three of us are so successful today, in our personal and professional lives. My confidence and perseverance comes from my mother because she has endured so much and this is admirable. My mom is well-known in Worcester as ‘Frieda the hairdresser’ because she did everyone’s hair.” Figther: DJ Portia MacKenzie and Joy. Picture: Supplied DJ Portia Mackenzie pays tribute to her mother Joy Mackenzie, 64. “She's my prayer warrior and my biggest fan. As old as I am she's always ready to send that email or make that phone call to anyone who messes with me. Her words to me are always ‘my child, if you're not happy with something or someone, let it go’.”

Chad Saaiman and mom Sandy Saaiman. Picture: Supplied Chad Saaiman is the splitting image of his mom, Sandy Saaiman, 60. “What makes her special is her stories, and how she goes off-topic sometimes but somehow keeps you entertained. She is always the same, consistently. She is my style icon,” says the singer. Caring: Mom Amina and skoonma Nuraan. Picture: Supplied Comedian Yaaseen Barnes honours his mom Amina Barnes, 71, and his mother-in-law Nuraan Masoet, 63, who are both retired teachers, and who both have the ability to make everyone feel welcome in their homes.