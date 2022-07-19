Married life looks good on Jennifer Lopez, ne? The new Mrs Affleck clearly had a good wedding night and posted a make-up and clothing-free photo on Instagram of her lying in bed with a wide grin on her face.

Clutching her phone, we couldn’t help noticing a white gold or platinum band on the ring finger of her grey-manicured left hand. “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the image, a reference to Barbara Streisand’s Funny Girl. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) The 52-year-old singer and Ben, 49, got a marriage licence in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After splitting from the actor 20 years ago, the two stars rekindled her romance and she confirmed in her “On The JLo” newsletter that she had tied the knot – her third time – at the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nevada. TROU DAG: Ben & Jennifer At the intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel with their five children present, Jennifer wore a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil, while Ben donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn’t bought especially for the occasion. The star couple are reportedly planning a bigger second wedding at the actor’s home in Georgia.

BLING: Showing off engagement ring & initial manicure A source told PEOPLE the newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends”. The insider added: “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon. "Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it.