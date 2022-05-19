The Top 30 contestants vying for Miss South Africa 2022 crown have five hopefuls from the Western Cape. And they’re nogal not bad, hoor?

For the next few weeks, the lovely ladies will be out to impress this year’s Top 30 judges, who are radio presenter and personality and Miss South Africa 2015 Liesl Laurie, body positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, True Love Editor-in-Chief, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe. Vote for your favourite to make it into the Top 10 via the Miss South Africa App, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. The Top 10, who will compete in the finals, will be announced on June 13.

Representing the fairest Cape this year are: Bianca Bezuidenhout, 23, is from Cape Town. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing Communications at the AAA School of Advertising. She is also a full-time volunteer, ambassador and marketing manager of a non-profit organisation called Forward Foundation and the owner of a swimwear company called She Succeeds.

INSPIRE: Bianca Bezuidenhout, 23 Chuma Matsaluka, 24, from Nyanga, is a model and content creator with a triple major degree from the University of Cape Town. She is studying for an honours degree in anthropology. HOPEFUL: Chuma Matsaluka, 24 Luvé Meyer, 25, is from Brackenfell and has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services Degree and an Honours Degree in psychology from the University of South Africa. She is also a full-time model and small business co-owner.