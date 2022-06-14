Former Idols SA finalist Daylin Sass was blown away when his berk went down on bended knee during one of his shows. The Maak My Famous finalist got engaged on Friday night when his boyfriend Aidan Overmeyer proposed on stage at Utopia Lounge and Cafe in Ottery.

While Daylin was singing at the packed venue, Aiden made his way to the stage and asked if he could “say something”. Host Richard Fortune said no warning was given to the staff and they were as surprised as Daylin when they discovered what was happening. ON BENDED KNEE: Aidan proposing to Daylin on stage In front of the crowd, Aidan said: “It hasn’t been long now but we’ve come this far, we’ve accomplished a lot but tonight I think my heart is set.

“The foundation has been laid and I’m willing to take that step with you and ask you, will you give me the honour, and I pose the question, would you, Daylin, marry me?” An emotional Daylin, 24, replied: “Last night we spoke about marriage and how we are going to handle everything, especially in the line of work I am in. “But I honestly don’t give a f*** about what everyone has got to say, I will be honoured to be your husband.”

BLING BLING: Daylin’s engagement ring The couple first met at Utopia and so this was a full circle moment for them. Daylin chooses not to share any more details about his fiancé, who works for the Western Cape Education Department. Daylin tells the Daily Voice: “He has always been a follower and fan of mine and always seemed doubtful about approaching me at my performances.

“One Friday he came to me and then he spoke and we just hit it off. Since then, we have been doing life together. “We always pray together, we are enjoying each other's company. “He says he felt this was the perfect place to propose because it’s where we met.”

The couple’s engagement comes in the heart of International Gay Pride Month. Daylin took to Facebook to share the news and hundreds of his followers sent messages of congratulations to the happy couple. The Hanover Park singer wrote: “He asked, and I said yes!!! I’m a WHOLE Fiancé.”