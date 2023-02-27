A video of a marriage proposal gone wrong at Vangate Mall had mense getting all kinds of feelings. In the video, a smartly dressed young outjie with a ring can be seen on bended knee in front of a girl, popping the question.

As excited shoppers start applauding, their delight turns to horror when the meisie says no. The video has been trending on Twitter but it has emerged that it was all just a prank by YouTuber Liam Neale, who went on TikTok to clear alles up.

“Proposals are a big deal; 99% of the time it’s always ‘yes’ but what if the answer is ‘no’, so let’s test the theory by getting the crowd’s reaction if she said no,” he explained. Although everything about the video was fake, the people’s reactions were real. As the ‘couple’ stood in the middle of the mall being filmed by friends, curious shoppers started to stop and stare. GRAPPIE: Video of the ‘proposal’ Liam went down on one knee and popped the question and the crowd started clapping hands but the girl Tuscany’s response was “No, sorry” to which Liam responded: “Just take the ring and we can speak at home.”

One auntie in the crowd is heard saying, “haai jinne my baby” while a worker at a shop throws her hands in the air. When the truth was revealed on TikTok, mense went bos. MAAK A JOKE: Liam Neale One user said: “I want my tears back”, and another commented, “My heart broke when I saw your video. I felt so sorry for you not knowing it’s a prank.”