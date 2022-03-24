She’s pregnant, glowing and there could soon be more good news on the way – a wedding!

Rihanna has sparked rumours that she is engaged, after she was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring while shopping for baby clothes.

The 33-year-old star announced two months ago that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The lingerie mogul, who has been pushing style boundaries with her sexy maternity outfits lately, was out doing some shopping in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Diamonds singer looked stylish in a simple black tee paired with blue denim jeans, heels and a Gucci bag.

The massive ring is seen on the fourth finger on her left hand.

SPARK RUMOURS: Diamond ring

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky – who started dating in 2020 – have confirmed their engagement; however, with the little one due to arrive soon, perhaps we can expect an announcement.

An insider told Sunday Mirror: “There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.

“The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a special place in their hearts.”

