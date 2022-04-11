The 52-year-old singer-and-actress and the 49-year-old actor – rekindled their romance last year.

They previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the date.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004 and split up, citing the pressure of the media spotlight on their relationship.

In February, Lopez told View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Ben has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

JLo adds: “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.

GOING GREEN: Engagement ring on Jennifer’s finger

“We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.

"We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter.

“We have kids and we respect each other.”

[email protected]