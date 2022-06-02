Bianca Naidoo got a tattoo of the late rapper on her arm. Earlier today, I shared how Lerato Sengadi, a publicist and the wife to the late hip hop icon HHP, took to Instagram to share her new ink in tribute to her late husband and the late Riky Rick.

Her tattoo read, We Never Die We Multiply, and below that, she also tattooed "Bosso," which was HHP's alias, along with Boss Zonke, which was one of Riky's many nicknames. Now, an image and video of Bianca Naidoo, who was Riky's wife, donning a new tattoo of her late husband has emerged on social media. It's a large portrait with gorgeous detail depicting Riky with his customary haircut, his rings and chains, as well as his tattoos.

"It was an honour to tattoo the late Riky Rick on the lovely Bianca Naidoo. RIP," read the post on Instagram by Bryan Graham Du Rand. Riky Rick passed away in February, allegedly to suicide just a day after announcing a new deal with Africa Bank that's rumoured to be worth millions. Shortly after Riky's death in February, an image of a fan's tattoo which was circulating on Twitter drew a mixed bag of comments.

"A Loyal Fan Just Got This Beautiful Tattoo Of The Late Makhado 🔥 Rest In Peace Riky Rick 🕊️🕊️❤️," shared @sir_onah. A Loyal Fan Just Got This Beautiful Tattoo Of The Late Makhado 🔥 Rest In Peace Riky Rick 🕊️🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y1chwlw9QZ — 💜 DAYSTAR (@sir_onah) February 26, 2022 The rapper, fashion icon and entrepreneur was commemorated and celebrated by his peers at the recent iteration of the fashion, lifestyle and music festival, Cotton Fest, which he founded three years ago. "The level of love Bianca Naidoo is showing to her late husband Riky Rick is amazing, even if she will find another partner on the long run, he's gona have to respect Ricky for his entire life with that tattoo. Imagine everyday u wake up, "tadaa" Ricky Ricky is there," posted @ToryceSA.